EM Productivity hacks
As an EM, how do you keep yourself sane? Would you recommend any 'must-try-productivity-hacks' ?
For context - I manage a 9 member team now and in the process of taking up another team in the next few months.
SomeGuySoftware Engineering Manager at Credit Suisse
Delegation is #1 productivity hack.
19g615kv7dtkhqSoftware Engineer
> Delegation is #1 productivity hack. I think I have gotten better at this. I follow Identifying the right candidate -> Plan/Prepare -> Discuss the task -> Talk about milestones/checkpoints -> final review of the outcome. I think I spend a lot of time in the Plan / Prepare step. In the interest to get things done faster / not dropping the ball when it comes to Quality. Any tips?
Software Engineering Manager
