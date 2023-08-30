Google's DeepMind Unveils Invisible Watermark to Spot AI-Generated Images

As AI image generators increase in popularity, differentiating between authentic and AI-created images is becoming more complex. DeepMind, Google's AI unit, is addressing this by developing an imperceptible watermark known as SynthID for its AI-generated images to counter misinformation.





If you want to stay ahead of the curve in AI and tech, look here first.





Why this matters:

DeepMind's SynthID tags AI-generated images: Invisible to people but detectable by computers, this watermark hopes to aid in the verification of images.

Invisible to people but detectable by computers, this watermark hopes to aid in the verification of images. Technology, however, isn't completely foolproof: DeepMind itself acknowledges that intense image manipulation could compromise the watermark.

DeepMind itself acknowledges that intense image manipulation could compromise the watermark. Google's image generator, Imagen, will only apply to images created using this tool: Google aims to instantly identify AI-generated images with this effectively hidden watermark.





DeepMind's head of research, Pushmeet Kohli, shared the following details:

The watermark changes on images are so subtle that humans wouldn't notice, yet DeepMind can still detect an AI-generated image.

yet DeepMind can still detect an AI-generated image. Despite any subsequent cropping or editing, the watermark remains identifiable by DeepMind's software. Colors, contrast, or size changes won't affect it.





Calls for a standard approach to AI-generated image identification continue:

More coordination between businesses is crucial, according to Claire Leibowicz from the Partnership on AI. Different methods adopted by various firms add degrees of complexity in tagging AI content.

according to Claire Leibowicz from the Partnership on AI. Different methods adopted by various firms add degrees of complexity in tagging AI content. Other tech giants, including Microsoft and Amazon, pledge to watermark some AI content, meeting similar demands for transparency over AI-generated works.





P.S. If you like this kind of analysis, I write a free newsletter that keeps you informed of all you need to know about AI developments in under 3 mins/day.





(source)