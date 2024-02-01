New to tech- looking for guidance

Hello, I am a sophomore in uni who has just switched majors to electronics engineering. I’m interested in technology, programming, hardware, and robotics, but I have very limited information about the field in general. Prior to this, I was earning a bachelors in chemistry, so I have no friends or leads or really any idea about what I’m doing, so any and all information, advice, and resources would be deeply appreciated. I’m also going to be joining a robotics club and meeting a career advisor at some point, and I would like to have done my research before-hand. Thank you!