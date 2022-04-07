19g6vl1p70tbz in
Ruckus Networks Offer
Have an offer from Ruckus Networks:
Title: Senior Product Manager / Grade 12
Base: $170K (recruiter says this is the top of the range)
Sign-On Bonus: $25K
Bonus: 15% (performance based)
Issuance of RSUs: 10% of base each year (performance based)
401k Matching: Up to 6% matching
Vacation: 2 weeks year 1, 3 weeks starting in 2023
1st Year TC: $237K
Non-Bonus TC: $212K
Position is fully remote. Location: Texas
Current TC: $155K
Thoughts on the offer?
#pm #pm #pm #pm #pm #RepublicWireless
Ruckus Networks
Senior Product Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$213K
Level
12
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$17K
Bonus
$25.6K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
3
1612
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,351
Great offer though otherwise especially as it’s fully remote, congrats