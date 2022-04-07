19g6vl1p70tbz in  
Product Manager  

Ruckus Networks Offer

Have an offer from Ruckus Networks:


Title: Senior Product Manager / Grade 12

Base: $170K (recruiter says this is the top of the range)

Sign-On Bonus: $25K

Bonus: 15% (performance based)

Issuance of RSUs: 10% of base each year (performance based)

401k Matching: Up to 6% matching

Vacation: 2 weeks year 1, 3 weeks starting in 2023

1st Year TC: $237K

Non-Bonus TC: $212K


Position is fully remote. Location: Texas

Current TC: $155K


Thoughts on the offer?


loyalmonkSoftware Engineer  
Ask if you can get a $35k sign on bonus if there’s no room on base. Ask if a 2nd year sign on bonus is possible at all since everything else performance wise relies on the base salary.

Great offer though otherwise especially as it’s fully remote, congrats
2

