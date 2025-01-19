MarketChecker in  
Software Engineer  

Change to a big tech company

I'm almost 40 years old, looking for a change in my professional career. Up to now, I have worked for USA tech startups through other companies and now I'm working on a big automotive company, but I'm a bit bored with my job.
I already interviewed in the past with Facebook I think more than 10 years ago) and Amazon (up to the last round, 6 years ago) but did not get an offer. After that, I have issues getting answers from big tech.
Also, in all of the jobs I had, I always have been a good performer, but I'm not good at interviews.

I'm in Europe, in a country with some big tech companies, but I'm also open to move to US, UK, Ireland or other country if the offer/potential of the company is good.

Any tips for changing to a big tech company?

I already paid the CV review in levels, but it did not improve the answers from recruiters.
computerwhispererSoftware Engineer  
Are you having trouble getting called back or having trouble during interviews?

As far as I've seen from friends at big tech and my own experience it can take up to 100 applications to get a call back. I had to apply around 60 times to get an interview loop back in 2017 with Microsoft and had a pretty solid resume 3 years into my career.

