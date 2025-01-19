Change to a big tech company

I'm almost 40 years old, looking for a change in my professional career. Up to now, I have worked for USA tech startups through other companies and now I'm working on a big automotive company, but I'm a bit bored with my job.

I already interviewed in the past with Facebook I think more than 10 years ago) and Amazon (up to the last round, 6 years ago) but did not get an offer. After that, I have issues getting answers from big tech.

Also, in all of the jobs I had, I always have been a good performer, but I'm not good at interviews.





I'm in Europe, in a country with some big tech companies, but I'm also open to move to US, UK, Ireland or other country if the offer/potential of the company is good.





Any tips for changing to a big tech company?





I already paid the CV review in levels, but it did not improve the answers from recruiters.