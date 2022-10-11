smartypantsfyi in
Recruiter low balling to start the conversation. How to respond?
I was contacted by a recruiter thru email and pushed me to share my salary expectation. Instead I asked to share their salary range for the position.
Now recruiter giving me a real low ball range (~40% below market rate) and asking if I am still interested.
How should I handle this situation?
4
1329
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Tell her or her to fuck off in professional language.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422