Recommendations for books/websites/resources

Hi,





I am feeling lost in navigating the corporate world for things like - how to communicate with manager, what is an ideal manager, what is an ideal employee, how to pitch for raises and build rapport with colleagues. Pitfalls to lookout for and basic dos and don'ts. Need a basic guideline (non-tech) for navigating this and helping adopt the best practices for my growth.





Can someone suggest any authentic material for this that might have helped you? For example, "the first 90 days" seems to be a book in this direction but doesn't cover all the basics. If something is tailored towards navigating and excelling technical/software specific corporate environment, that will be great.





Recommendations for coaches, websites, Youtube videos or books are welcome! I will add what I find to this post.