Career help/guidance

I'm a senior front-end with direct reports at an agency. I'm half lead/manager, half IC. I've been in this situation since the lockdown. I wear so many hats and am kind of burned out from unrealistic deadlines constantly being thrown at the team. Too many requests for nights and weekend work from sales/leadership with zero support or backing.





My current company has changed too much and it's become clear it's not getting better (too many dangling carrots). I'm determined to leave for better pay and work/life balance, but I'm not sure if I have enough real management experience to be a manager; or if I have too much leadership responsibility that I'm not being considered for Sr roles.





What do other managers of developers actually do? What is your day to day like? What are your responsibilities? Is this a common experience for other Sr devs?





I'd love input on any of the above, as well. Thanks for taking the time to read.