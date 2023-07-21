Backend Developer (Distributed Systems) - On Post OPT

Hey Everyone,

I graduated with a Master's in Big Data Systems. I'm on Post OPT and I'm looking to land a role by October.





I was a full-cycle developer (design, develop, test, deploy, operate) building PaaS for OCI for 2 years. My development stack was Java, Python, MySQL and Linux. I've also worked on AWS, OpenStack, and C/C++.





The role responsibilities and company culture take priority. I'm open to relocation within the US, onsite/hybrid/remote, and startups/enterprises.





If there are any similar roles in your company, I'd love to discuss them. Referrals would also be immensely helpful.