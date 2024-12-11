Salary Expectation for a Data Scientist at a Financial Startup in the Netherlands

Hi everyone,

I’m seeking some advice on salary expectations. I’ve been offered a data scientist role at a financial startup in the Netherlands. Here’s some context:

The company is very small, with only three employees (including me).

The founder has 20+ years of experience at a major Dutch bank.

The company focuses on the financial sector and seems promising.

About me:

I have about two years of experience as a Machine Learning Engineer.

I have a solid background in building ML models and pipelines, as well as experience with cloud platforms like GCP and AWS.

They’ve asked me for my salary expectations. What would be a reasonable monthly salary to request, considering the startup environment and my experience level?

Appreciate any insights or guidance!