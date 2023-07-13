bcneco in
People don't quit jobs, they quit managers
I see this quote being tossed around a lot. What're your thoughts?
30
9194
Sort by:
DankturtleHardware Engineer
I would reverse it and say that people don't stay for jobs, they stay for managers. I overstayed at my last position because I had a great manager. Job sucked, pay sucked, company sucked. Moved and doubled income and much better work/life balance. Also have a new good manager.
74
truthsayerSoftware Engineer
it’s great to hear that someone is loyal and enjoy having owners. gives me faith that employment will have a long future, even as we’re facing AI.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486