People don't quit jobs, they quit managers

I see this quote being tossed around a lot. What're your thoughts?

DankturtleHardware Engineer  
I would reverse it and say that people don't stay for jobs, they stay for managers. I overstayed at my last position because I had a great manager. Job sucked, pay sucked, company sucked. Moved and doubled income and much better work/life balance. Also have a new good manager.
truthsayerSoftware Engineer  
it’s great to hear that someone is loyal and enjoy having owners. gives me faith that employment will have a long future, even as we’re facing AI.
