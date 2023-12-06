SEAgles in
Musk's X.AI aims to raise $1B
Seems like a big number considering Microsoft's $13B investment in OpenAI but I truly wonder how investors are evaluating an Elon-run company after seeing how Twitter/X went down.
https://www.axios.com/2023/12/05/elon-musks-xai-aims-to-raise-1-billion
aroundtheblockRecruiter
sounds like a brand new grift, or perhaps one we're just hearing of now. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he raises a billion on the heels of destroying Twitter- his hype machine is pretty strong. People still believe in him!
1
Jcnbust168Information Technologist
I don’t think his “failure” at X will have too much weight given his other companies successes.
