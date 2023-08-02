How much liquid cash should I have after down payment for a house

Thanks in advance!





Cash: $108,000

Stocks value after paying taxes: $174,830

Total liquid asset after taxes ~ $283,000





HH Base: $392,000

HH TC: $527,000





#mortgage #housing #sanfrancisco #bayarea #bayareahousing

We are struggling to decide if we can and if we do, what should be our budget to buy a house in this market. We are looking at houses in the Bay Area. Can we afford anything right now, with the following assets? How much liquid cash should we hold on to after making the down payment. Is it a good idea to put less than 20% down for the time being (may be 15%) and reach the 20% after stock vesting/other bonuses? Any input will be helpful.