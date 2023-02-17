Software Engineering Riddles To Quiz Your Friends and Co-Workers (Part 2)

I made a sequel to my most popular Medium article. These are the current stats for the original software engineering riddle article (published on Jul 11, 2020).





Views: 20,537

Reads: 9,954

Likes: 10 (equivalent to a 👍🏽, ❤️ or ⬆ on many platforms)





I really enjoyed making the original. It’s always interesting what articles end up being really popular. The original got more engagement than all my other articles combined!





I worked on making the riddle difficulty more consistent and added a new level of difficulty (insane).





