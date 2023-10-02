Toro in
What are people looking for in these first round HR interviews?
Had a couple interviews recently with startups, the first round is always a half hr HR/recuiter interview. All of them said ill take ur info to the engineering manager and they will decide. But none of them decided to move forward.
All the questions were very simple ones like what are you looking for, salary expectation, tell me about yourself and stuff, and most of what i said is just giving context on whats on my resume already.
Is there anything specific these people r looking for? Any help would be appreciated
Product Manager
Hit on as many of the key experience, tech, and terms that are I the JD as are applicable to you. They're essentially checking you're not crazy, lying, and that you check the boxes of the baseline experience required as well as the pay range that have to work with.
1
Recruiter
Yeah, when I conduct these calls, that's usually what I'm looking for. Your resume looks good enough to pass the recruiter screen, so I'll give you a call, do a quick assessment to make sure your resume is actually accurate to what you're saying and that you're a normal person. From there, I pass along your resume to our hiring manager with some notes from my call and let them decide. HMs are a lot more technical than I am, so they'll do the actual evaluation of your resume and your impact and then decide from there whether or not they want to move forward. Not all recruiters operate like this, but this is the most common. The biggest reason I WON'T pass someone along to the HM after I talk to them is if it's really clear that the candidate is lying on their resume or if they're legitimately just unpleasant to deal with.
