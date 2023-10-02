What are people looking for in these first round HR interviews?

Had a couple interviews recently with startups, the first round is always a half hr HR/recuiter interview. All of them said ill take ur info to the engineering manager and they will decide. But none of them decided to move forward.





All the questions were very simple ones like what are you looking for, salary expectation, tell me about yourself and stuff, and most of what i said is just giving context on whats on my resume already.





Is there anything specific these people r looking for? Any help would be appreciated