Dealing with libel during interviews

Long story short, a scammer published a series of libelous articles about me and wants me to pay him to take them down. He is in a foreign country and I don't think the criminal justice system can help. I have plenty of proof that the articles are fake.





Over the past few months I've been rejected after the final interview by Google, Amazon, and other top companies. I only learned about the articles recently. A few questions for people who have sat on hiring committees: