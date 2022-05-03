19g619kw4zpu57 in
Dealing with libel during interviews
Long story short, a scammer published a series of libelous articles about me and wants me to pay him to take them down. He is in a foreign country and I don't think the criminal justice system can help. I have plenty of proof that the articles are fake.
Over the past few months I've been rejected after the final interview by Google, Amazon, and other top companies. I only learned about the articles recently. A few questions for people who have sat on hiring committees:
- Is it possible that the companies googled me after the interviews and decided not to hire me after finding the articles?
- Is this something I should bring up early in the interview process?
19g615l1c8yag4Software Engineer
Google (the search engine itself, not the hiring team) might be willing to take them off of the search results page for you, if you put in a request to them. They recently started a program for that specifically for PII but it might also apply to this.
19g619kw4zpu57Business Administration & Management
I filed a report with them but it's a work in progress. I'm so anxious just knowing those pages are up, like people I know are going to find them and believe the stories...
