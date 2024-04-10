TechGeek99 in
How referrals could be impactful on passing the screening?
I’m a vendor at Microsoft and currently seeking FTE role, if one of my FTE co-worker referred my resume, will this help me to secure an interview?
I have 18 months contract and trying to take advantage of my presence at MS.
Any help would be appreciated.
Role: Technical Support
Loc: Middle East
The referral should help. Since you're a vendor, you'd be considered an external hire so the referral should put your resume towards the top of the list as it would for any other referral.
