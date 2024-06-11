Apple Jacks in
How to calculate total comp for levels data?
Hi, I would like to contribute my offer on the website but want to ensure I'm doing so accurately. I see the option to add base, stock (yr), and bonus.
Base and stock is straightforward. What is bonus? Is that sign on
Edit: is stock the total or total / 4?
SofitieatmicroSecurity Analyst
Bonus is average yearly bonus If you received sign on bonus than add that in addition bonus field. Also divide the total RSUs by 4 anter that in yearly rsu field
2
