How is TC calculated for private equity?

I was browsing some compaines like Plaid https://www.levels.fyi/company/Plaid/salaries/Software-Engineer/ which is private... how does levels.fyi compute the "$" amount for TC when it's private? If it's just strike price * equity/4, that's.... wrong because that's the price it'll cost you to buy it, not what you're getting paid....





Anyway, would appreciate some insight so I can more accurately compare my offers!