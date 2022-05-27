19g615l36dbg0j in
How is TC calculated for private equity?
I was browsing some compaines like Plaid https://www.levels.fyi/company/Plaid/salaries/Software-Engineer/ which is private... how does levels.fyi compute the "$" amount for TC when it's private? If it's just strike price * equity/4, that's.... wrong because that's the price it'll cost you to buy it, not what you're getting paid....
Anyway, would appreciate some insight so I can more accurately compare my offers!
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hi, Plaid actually issues RSUs since its a pretty late stage private company and so there's no strike price. You just get issued a grant. For companies that issue options, we use the following to calculate the average annual stock value: number of shares * (preferred price - strike price) / vesting period
19g615l36dbg0jSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot! This helps a ton :)
