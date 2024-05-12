zoro97 in
Technical Interview Prep
Hi Everyone,
I have started prepping for technical interviews using Leetcode and Blind75. But lately have been thinking, whether this would be enough for the technical interviews. I was thinking whether buying an online structured interview prep course such as Algoexpert or Interview Cake would be worth or not. I would be open to people who have and have not used these resources also would be open to any advice.
Thanks in Advance. 😁
16
3701
helluvaguyProduct Manager
What I generally see are people overconfidently going into interviews focused on Leetcode but not paying attention to how they talk about their past experiences. If it helps, I had tremendous help in behavioral interviews with this deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
1
zoro97Full Stack
Thanks!
1
