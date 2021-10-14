ka23nlka3 in  
Software Engineer  

Stripe is starting a Crypto team! 💸

https://stripe.com/jobs/search?q=crypto


Is it too late to join stripe if i want significant upside? Their valuation is insane already

19g6tkurhm4vhSoftware Engineer  
One issue: Changed their RSU offers have been made such that they don’t have upside during vesting period. So you get a fixed dollar value of shares when it vests. This saves you if IPO and tank but hurts you if IPO and skyrocket.
1
ka23nlka3Software Engineer  
Lol that really sucks. Almost defeats the purpose of giving RSU's. Might as well give it in cash.
1

