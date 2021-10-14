ka23nlka3 in
Stripe is starting a Crypto team! 💸
Is it too late to join stripe if i want significant upside? Their valuation is insane already
Software Engineer
One issue: Changed their RSU offers have been made such that they don’t have upside during vesting period. So you get a fixed dollar value of shares when it vests. This saves you if IPO and tank but hurts you if IPO and skyrocket.
Software Engineer
Lol that really sucks. Almost defeats the purpose of giving RSU's. Might as well give it in cash.
