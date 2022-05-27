Mumbowumboing in
Does it make sense to accept offers rn?
With the stock market going down, wondering if it makes sense to accept stock offers (if you can even get them) or try to negotiate for more.
Hot take: maybe this will lower salaries across the board since they are inflated (imo).
undertoneSoftware Engineer
It's actually a good time to lock in a low stock price for your RSU grant. That means more shares if you believe that a company is undervalued in this current market
MumbowumboingMobile Software Engineer
So take the hit on tc now and then cash out later? Thats assuming the prices go back up tho. Idk if the market is gonna bounce back tbh. Real estate for example is insane (like 2009) and bubbles have to burst and reset the market again.
