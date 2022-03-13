rafl9094 in
Senior software engineer
Pays low salary and is not willing to negotiate even after nailing the interviews. Seems odd culture in a product based company where no bonus or stocks are given to employees
Acronis
Senior software engineer
Paris
Total per year
$65.5K
Level
Senior software engineer
Base
$65.5K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
19g6vkzhinsywSoftware Engineer
65k for 10yoe and Senior SWE is incredibly out of touch with the current job market.
3
raflFaisalSoftware Engineer
This is a standard market rate in France
