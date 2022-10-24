The Rise of Returnships

An interesting phenomenon especially in tech has been the creation of returnship programs to facilitate people re-entering the workforce or changing career skillsets. These programs are often supported by internal company bootcamps to help skill employees for their new jobs.





Among friends, I've also noticed another trend. Where companies don't offer an official returnship program, many of my friends have applied for internships despite not being a student. Instead, they pose as a non-experienced individuals even if they have had full time work before. This is intentional to try out a new career path, and also attempt to get a full time offer at the end of the internship.





Will be interesting to see how this plays out. Feels like there might be opportunity for bootcamps to help with re-skilling existing employees for different functions within a company.