Software Engineer  

The Rise of Returnships

An interesting phenomenon especially in tech has been the creation of returnship programs to facilitate people re-entering the workforce or changing career skillsets. These programs are often supported by internal company bootcamps to help skill employees for their new jobs.


Among friends, I've also noticed another trend. Where companies don't offer an official returnship program, many of my friends have applied for internships despite not being a student. Instead, they pose as a non-experienced individuals even if they have had full time work before. This is intentional to try out a new career path, and also attempt to get a full time offer at the end of the internship.


Will be interesting to see how this plays out. Feels like there might be opportunity for bootcamps to help with re-skilling existing employees for different functions within a company.

spic3adamsonSoftware Engineer  
Seems like a legit strat for working professionals trying to make a pivot or switch. This is kinda why I dont recommend working adults go back to school for a 4 year degree. Plenty of companies dont care lol
3
LdouOqubr7Frontend Software Engineer  
But many recruiters use it as a quick scan for qualification these days so even if it’s not required, recruiters and HM are biased towards degree holders. It’s just a relatable product versus maybe finding a unicorn

