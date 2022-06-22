Amazon Recruiter: Real or Fake?

Email screenshot





I had an online assesment for SWE internship last month but got rejected. Since then this is the 3rd email from the same name and address.

I've checked recruiter's linkedin looks legit with 500+ contacts but there are 2 more Nirtin Giri s at Amazon very close to the location (703 area code for North of Virginia). Also lots of results come back from different websites with different job positions.

I've called the number , an automated system says "Welcome to Amazon" and as soon as dial the extension goes to voicemail.

Mailto and unsubscribe links look legit but I am still sceptical.

Is this legit ? I'd appreciate any input. Thank you