CyberPhantom in
Coding Interview Advice/Tips
Can anyone provide me some tips for leetcode coding interviews. I generally struggle with coming up with a solution on the spot.
Any behavioral tips would be nice as well!
helluvaguyProduct Manager
What I generally see are people overconfidently going into interviews focused on technical skills but not paying attention to how they talk about their past experiences. If it helps, I had tremendous help in behavioral interviews with this deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
