Need referral for Bay Area staff/sr staff/sse jobs on H1b

With a total of 22+ years of SDE experience, about a decade of which is across FAANG (Apple) and FAANG style companies (Lyft, Yahoo) in the Silicon Valley. Have been working as a senior principal engineer for a couple of years in India.





Pretty solid large scale distributed systems experience, with a general penchant for intriguing problem statements (Have substantial experience in the geo-spatial/mapping/routing space)





Exploring opportunities to relocate to the Bay Area on H1b (Have approved I-140, with PD in Eb2 2013).





Until early last year, I'd be getting mostly positive responses on outreaches to recruiters, but things have become excruciatingly frustrating in terms of even establishing a connect.





Would really appreciate any leads, referrals for Bay Area/ Seattle based opportunities for Staff/Sr Staff/Principal SWE roles.