Hardware Engineering Projects
Hi all!
I'm a sophomore in college studying computer engineering and I want to work in hardware after finishing school. What would be some good projects to work on to practice my skills?
I know VHDL and I am starting to get comfortable with Verilog. I also know some embedded C
Thanks
I have a few ideas but they depend on your experience and comfort level with Verilog and ASIC tools in general:
1. 4-port switch/router (you may use 1GE MACs)
2. Bitcoin accelerator
3. Multi-core CPU (using ARM, MIPS, or ARC cores)
4. Hardware accelerator for anti-virus (RegEx Scanner Engine)
5. Hardware Lossless Compression engine
6. Hardware Accelerometer for capturing data from a tennis racket, baseball bat
7. Flash storage cache / accelerator
8. Qubit (quantum cryptography) processor
9. Encryption/Decryption engine for SHA1/SHA-256
10. GPS filter (baseband) for processing GPS data from an antenna