DS to SWE transition, and vice versa!

I'm noticing online posts that say Software Engineers (SWEs) are transitioning to become Data Scientists (DSs). I've wondered why---it seems senior level SWEs pay a lot more than senior level DSs. (I'm accounting for the fact that salary is the most important criteria for choosing a job/career--according to tech surveys). Is this actually a trend or am I just naive--are a lot of folks transitioning from SWEs to DSs?





Second question: Given that senior SWEs pay a lot more than senior DSs (for someone who wants to make this transition)--how easy or challenging is it to transition from being a DS to SWE? Have people here made this transition? If yes, can you share your experience--what kind of new skills did you need to acquire?