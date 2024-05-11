pcofmind in
Product alliance vs Exponent vs Product Management Exercises
I am applying to a handful of product management roles at tier 1/tier 2 companies. Recruiters for Meta and Google said interview will determine L5 or L6. I assume it will be the same case at other companies too.
Which is the best PM case prep resources among Product Alliance, Exponent, and Product Management Exercises? Any other good resources?
I'm willing to get the paid versions.
mypieceProduct Manager
I’ve tried 2/3. Exponent and PA. Exponent first, but I wasn’t too confident with my level of preparation, so I got PA for a discount and went through it. It was the right decision because a lot of what I came across while prepping came up in the interview. Helped me get an offer from G
1
arkalanProduct Manager
What was the PA discount that you got and how did you get it?
