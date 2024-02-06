HR5HR in  
Docusign Layoffs

https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/06/docusign-lays-off-6-of-workforce-as-reported-private-equity-takeover-talks-stall/


6% around 400 people.


I'm tired, boss

DocuSign lays off 6% of workforce as reported private equity takeover talks stall | TechCrunch

DocuSign has revealed that it's laying off 6% of its workforce, impacting some 400 employees -- its third round of layoffs in 18 months.

HowardSheSoftware Engineering Manager  
"DocuSign says that round two if its layoffs is designed to 'strengthen and support its financial and operational efficiency,' and that it expects to 'meet or exceed' its financial guidance at its Q4 2023 earnings next month." Another dump off before an earnings report lol, at least they're not even pretending like it's for the good of the employees anymore.
24

