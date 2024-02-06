HR5HR in
Docusign Layoffs
https://techcrunch.com/2024/02/06/docusign-lays-off-6-of-workforce-as-reported-private-equity-takeover-talks-stall/
6% around 400 people.
I'm tired, boss
8
13400
Sort by:
HowardSheSoftware Engineering Manager
"DocuSign says that round two if its layoffs is designed to 'strengthen and support its financial and operational efficiency,' and that it expects to 'meet or exceed' its financial guidance at its Q4 2023 earnings next month." Another dump off before an earnings report lol, at least they're not even pretending like it's for the good of the employees anymore.
24
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,529