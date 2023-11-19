BrooklynBroke in
Anyone thinking about leaving BigTech
With all the layoffs happening, I am curious if anyone has sworn off tech companies and is only looking for software jobs in more stable fields like: state and local governments, pharmaceutical, auto industry, hospitals, universities, defense contractors, and the back office side of banking.
Slayer569Computer Science
I was kinda shamed when i got a job in fintech last year, while most of ny college friends went to amazon and other big tech. The big one was a friend got into SVB and was telling me to join, but i liked the culture of where i was at, and wanted to chill. Now the tables have reversed, the amazon and svb dudes got laid off and the svb dude now is asking me for a referral!
