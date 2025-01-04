Senior role @Roblox, Airbnb, or Pinterest?

Poll

I received offered from those 3 companies recently, all of them are offering very competitive salaries and benefits.





For Roblox IC4, TC is around 490k per year, not sure if this is low balled since I saw much-higher pay in levels.fyi?





Airbnb G9 has around 450k per year, while Pinterest IC15 has around 455k per year. Pinterest is front-loaded so it is much higher for the first year (near 600k). I believe starting year 2, Roblox and Airbnb probably have better refreshers, while Pinterest does not.





Another thing to note is that Airbnb and Pinterest are remote. Although currently it is not an issue for me, but may be worth considering?





What's your thought in terms of compensation, culture, WLB, and career growth? Thank!