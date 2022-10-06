thunderpowell in
How is product management at Amazon?
I' curious on the turnover rate and culture? How is it for Group/Senior PMs
9
1686
Sort by:
projectpossibleProduct Manager
I really love my job. I get a lot of autonomy and I have a solid relationship to engineering. I talk to customers, do discovery work, have some level of responsibility tracking business metrics, etc. Not too often you see PMs getting involved in the full product life-cycle. I work with PMMs to look at marketing as well since that directly impacts the success of our projects. Can't speak for all teams but it's a rewarding experience if you can get in.
3
thunderpowellProduct Manager
how much is the senior pm base pay?
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217