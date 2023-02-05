Focus on your skills and chill

In today's generation many folks earning more money by sheer amount of skills and risk taking habits. I think as we age the tendency to take risk decreses for majority of us . Also we need to replace bad habits with good habits like exercise, spending more time with family, evening walk, learning new skills etc.





We are also worried that our jobs would be laid off and it would be extemely difficult for us to survive. But in reality thats not true since we have seen so many folks have undergone these cycles and survived.





Instead we spend our time on learning new skills like content creation(blogs, audio , video ) e book creation. Also time is our biggest assest at any economic situation so we have to use wisely and not binge watch movies, booze often and waste the valuable time.





If you really check the millionaires they are highly skilled people who use the money to buy time where as most of provide oit time to earn money.(9-5 job ).I recently started flipping domains and gathered good domains at relatively cheap and i may or may not succeed in this venture but taking risk and learning new skills. I also published an ebook Domain Investing and if anyones interested reply to this post and i will give it for free.





Its time to wake up and be an Enterpreneuer.







