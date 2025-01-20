Dex001 in
Possible reasons for rejection in Amazon SDE -1
Recently I gave online assessment for Amazon SDE-1. Even though the two programming questions was solved, I got the rejection email. What might be the possible reasons for this
bringeeRecruiter
Former Amazon recruiter here: the online assessment for SDE1 is really automated and almost always gets sent. It's not really indicative of moving to the next step or the team necessarily being interested in you. My guess is that you passed the OA but they might have hired someone else or already have a good handful of candidates in process before you.
Clarified. Thanks
