BrooklynBroke in
Ethnic Demographics of Team
When I worked on the tech side of banking, I found that 70% of the team members were Indian male. Does this hold true for your software teams? I am just curious why this happens. Why not have more women and URM?
3
1451
Sort by:
19g618l48lv60oWeb Developer
I would stay away from teams that are not diverse. This means that they could be filling teams with H1Bs with atrocious work hours. H1Bs are usually chained to the company and can't change companies neither quickly or easily.
1
About
Public
Business Analyst
Members
5,571