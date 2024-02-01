Not being called for interviews, am I doing something wrong?

I’ve been sending my resume out to job vacancies since beginning of December, about one or two a day. I have a very good profile, loads of experience, publications, etc. I know that the market isn’t at its peak and that perhaps things are slow because of Christmas but I’m a bit surprised that I haven’t been called for a single interview. Not one. I’ve had either silence or a rejection letter. Am I doing something wrong or are things truly this slow? Is there a way to check if my resume is incorrectly written?