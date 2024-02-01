wagawaga in
Not being called for interviews, am I doing something wrong?
I’ve been sending my resume out to job vacancies since beginning of December, about one or two a day. I have a very good profile, loads of experience, publications, etc. I know that the market isn’t at its peak and that perhaps things are slow because of Christmas but I’m a bit surprised that I haven’t been called for a single interview. Not one. I’ve had either silence or a rejection letter. Am I doing something wrong or are things truly this slow? Is there a way to check if my resume is incorrectly written?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Unfortunately, a 2 month job search isn't a long time in this market anymore. I know people who got laid off over a year ago still looking for work and it is essentially a numbers game right now. Lots of people sending out 50+ applications a day lol. If you want to upload your resume to like imgur or something, a lot of people here are happy to give advice too. Just make sure you remove any private info if you want.
wagawagaSoftware Engineering Manager
Oh my, that’s helpful, I hadn’t realised that timescales were like this now.
I can try to anonymise my resume but that will mean removing part of my experience: I have published a number of books so I can be recognised through that. Maybe I’ll change those references with “amazing book about X with good publisher” 😂
Thanks.
