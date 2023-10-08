Ytrewq in
What to do? Gave on-site and no follow up yet
I had a good interview experience with a company. The recruiter was nice enough to setup the virtual onsite fast.
Its been 4 days i didnt hear anything back. I sent out email after 2 days as follow up.
What should i do? When should i follow up so dont feel desperate. Nervous.
I know it’s easier said than done, but keep going with your day to day and other interviews. Don’t make any assumptions based on the interview itself or the job portal, there is more to the process than you could possibly see from your side.