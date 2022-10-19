8 Signs You Are An Intermediate Software Developer

This is how you go from junior to senior->





The intermediate stage is when you’re looking to simplify, condense, and make your code more to play after the rules of the language you are coding.





1. You Can Work on Your Own — Most of the Time

2. You Know the Fundamentals and Concepts

3. You Know About Cross-Cutting Concerns

4. You Don’t Ask Trivial Questions

5. You Know How to Google

6. You Know When to Ask for Help

7. You Know Where to Look

8. A Mnemonic For Anyone