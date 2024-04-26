Chaitanya Nanda in
Internship
Hello all
So recently I had the opportunity to interview for a internship position with Dojo autopilot team at Tesla. And I have been told that I got selected for the position via email. But then layoffs started and I didn’t receive my official offer letter.
I spoke to the recruiter and she said that she should have something by next week. I also have other opportunities but they are only for summer but this tesla internship is for summer and fall.
I am really confused on what I should be doing since I cannot let the other companies wait too long. I really want to work at Tesla since it will help my career a lot. It would be really helpful if anyone could provide me with any insights regarding this situation I am in right now. Since I can't keep the other companies waiting for too long.
Thank you
Chaitanya.
tintin14Mechanical Engineering
Yeah I completely agree with u.
Thank you for your advice.
1
Let’s say you accept a previous offer, and then next week Tesla sends you their offer letter. It wouldn’t be great to retract from the first company, but it is definitely an option. Remember, the companies aren’t loyal to you. Again, not personally a fan, but that’s what I would do in your situation. Take care of yourself, this market is shit.