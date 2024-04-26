Hello all





So recently I had the opportunity to interview for a internship position with Dojo autopilot team at Tesla. And I have been told that I got selected for the position via email. But then layoffs started and I didn’t receive my official offer letter.





I spoke to the recruiter and she said that she should have something by next week. I also have other opportunities but they are only for summer but this tesla internship is for summer and fall.





I am really confused on what I should be doing since I cannot let the other companies wait too long. I really want to work at Tesla since it will help my career a lot. It would be really helpful if anyone could provide me with any insights regarding this situation I am in right now. Since I can't keep the other companies waiting for too long.





Thank you

Chaitanya.