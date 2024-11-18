TC negotiation after 4 years working at a corporate

I'm a staff software engineer in big corporate.

High performer, taking major role in the new arch transition.

16 YOE.





I would like to grow to tech lead / architect role where I take cross team tasks and provide the roadmap and even POC before I pass the knowledge to other team member to finish the task where I stopped.





The initial rsu grant will be over during next year.

I've got yearly refreshers but it's not around the initial grant.





I have a meeting with my group manager where I would like to outline my successes this year and share my objectives.

Also, I would like to ask for a fixed amount salary bump around 15% which is much larger than the 4% I received in recent years.





Promotion to IC5 is something I don't see coming although I'm high performer as they would not want to lose me in the workload.





Would love to hear how would you recommend me build my case and to get what I deserve.





Thanks