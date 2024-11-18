John in
TC negotiation after 4 years working at a corporate
I'm a staff software engineer in big corporate.
High performer, taking major role in the new arch transition.
16 YOE.
I would like to grow to tech lead / architect role where I take cross team tasks and provide the roadmap and even POC before I pass the knowledge to other team member to finish the task where I stopped.
The initial rsu grant will be over during next year.
I've got yearly refreshers but it's not around the initial grant.
I have a meeting with my group manager where I would like to outline my successes this year and share my objectives.
Also, I would like to ask for a fixed amount salary bump around 15% which is much larger than the 4% I received in recent years.
Promotion to IC5 is something I don't see coming although I'm high performer as they would not want to lose me in the workload.
Would love to hear how would you recommend me build my case and to get what I deserve.
Thanks
eightysixer
To get these kinds of high level staff+ promotions at a large corporation, you typically need a manager on your side who understands the internal process (there is typically a review board) and can effectively advocate for why they need to give you this promotion and raise. It is typically a multi-year process to build a promotion packet at this level. Some useful advice here: https://staffeng.com/guides/promo-packets/ 4 years is typically a full "tour of duty" and many employers might be content to ride you out at your current title and salary band until you leave. Some employers are better or worse than others on this, keep in mind your best option might be to level up in a new role elsewhere.
Johnsonjj
Thanks for the answer, it makes sense and this is what I was thinking.
It all boils down to how much your manager pushes the promotion.
I would ask to take more cross team high priority tasks as a mentor and tech lead to position myself better.
For this year's performance review I would focus on getting out of ordinary salary increase of 10%+ and I would mention that the 4 initial rsu grant are about to complete and that my TC would get a hit.
