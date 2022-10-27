19g617l4vs7rlb in
Epidemiologist to Data Science
I have 3 yoe as an epidemiologist and I am preparing to switch careers to a data analyst or data scientist role. A part of my job works with statistics and data analytics, so I feel that I have some relevant experience. What should I work on to help me make the jump?
15
1538
Sort by:
3
RascalBO13Data Scientist
Yeah agreed. Why not get some management experience and leverage that in like a year or two?
1
About
Public
Business Analyst
Members
5,571
2. I am not familiar with exact skillsets that epidemiologists have. How much math did you take? Do you have the same math background a stats or engineering undergrad would have?
3. What computing skills do you have? Are you doing your modeling work in R or Python?