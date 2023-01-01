Moving to Machine Learning-AI

Hi,





I've been working as a software engineer for about 16 years.

I have no experience in ML/AI but would like to learn and gain experience with it, as I find it mighty interesting!





However I'm wondering if I would have a chance of getting a Job with that specialisation. While I'm already 41 years old and no ML experience so far.





Would I be able to compete at applications against younger people who started ML earlier in their careers and have more ML experience?





Would companies see and appreciate my previous SE experience?