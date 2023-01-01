Nottie123 in
Moving to Machine Learning-AI
Hi,
I've been working as a software engineer for about 16 years.
I have no experience in ML/AI but would like to learn and gain experience with it, as I find it mighty interesting!
However I'm wondering if I would have a chance of getting a Job with that specialisation. While I'm already 41 years old and no ML experience so far.
Would I be able to compete at applications against younger people who started ML earlier in their careers and have more ML experience?
Would companies see and appreciate my previous SE experience?
80,482
I've personally worked with people who had longer histories with straight swe who switched into things related to ml, so it can definitely be done. Just don't lose sight of the fact that it is a distinct discipline even if there's an overlap in some of the skills and tools. That will keep you from inflating expectations about how much of your experience is transferable.