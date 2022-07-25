Let’s Solve All of the LeetCode Questions Together!





Because I struggled with this, I decided to buckle down and take it seriously. So I reset my latest LC session (for the umpteenth time) and decided that I was going to go through every single question. You read that right; every single question.





I know that not all the questions are excellent, but I don't mind; there has to be something to learn.





I have been in that pit of despair many times. I've had significant impostor syndrome, and I tell myself, "I can't do it." So to hold myself accountable, I decided to start a YouTube channel to live stream myself going through every question.





What's my intent? I intend to help those looking for a way to start and be held accountable. I created a playlist that shows you where to start, and you can keep up with the videos as they come out. Each video has links to all the questions solved, so you can do them yourself and then watch the video or watch the video alongside the stream to feel like you have a buddy to work alongside.





I am not trying to be a channel where I teach these questions. There are plenty of *excellent* resources for that. Instead, these streams are so that you can hear what it sounds like for someone to struggle, make mistakes, and hopefully develop an optimized algorithm by the end.





If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, here's the first video in the series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-92DPFN_nk4





I have been doing this for over a week and will do the next stream later today. Let's achieve our goals together!

I realize that there are plenty of amazing LeetCode videos and resources out there that will show you how to solve a problem. However, it's tough for some of us (including myself, for years) to develop a habit of doing it in the first place.