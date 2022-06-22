19g617l4fxtj8q in
Share your experience (SDE): Staying at same company vs moving around
As a SDE/SDM we have ample opportunities to stay and thrive/relax at the same company vs moving around. How do you guys feel about it ? I think in the long term there might not be much difference in total earnings(might be wrong).
Can you guys share your experience and regrets.
ghdXa241Software Engineer
I've been at the same shop for ~4 years and the pace is great. I may be in the minority though because our company is only 6 ppl and we outsource work when needed. We dont want a big team. Some ppl like that though. No one is busting my chops to fill 40hrs of work with 10 diff projects. It's quality over quantity and I have a great relationship with the president. Thought about leaving for a job at Chase, big bucks, fast lifestyle in the city, but I like the burbs and working from home is sweet. I make enough to do what I want so no complaints.
