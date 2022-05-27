telescope in
Apple, Microsoft, Coinbase, Lyft have all announced compensation budget increases due to market conditions
Hopefully this inspires even more companies to make up for their RSUs tanking. Anywhere else thats doing this?
Also if you're looking to jump ship because of your companys stock performance, some of these companies which are also tanking might be a good bet to get in on the low stock price 😂
Dujwb9skqbb2SQA Engineer
Those increases are for specific people, not everyone I think. More for specialized roles they want to keep or fill that have specific qualification criteria.
