Have you ever asked a cofounder to exit after underperforming?

I've been working with two other people on a company I started and have been working on the side for the past two years.

Recently it's been picking up, but my co-founder consistently lets me down. All the tasks they take on or I delegate to them they either fail to do, or do half-assed without asking for help/feedback. Most of the time, I need to go back and re-do the work myself.

I've spoken to them about this over the past year, but I have not seen a change.

With the recent growth, it's been frustrating me, since they are slowing me and my other teammate down considerably.