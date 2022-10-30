19g618l2gwwp1w in
My current company has given my 14 direct reports but title of staff engineer. I'm not sure how to move forward.
I have a current title of staff engineer but have 14 direct reports. They're not changing my title to manager. I'm also interviewing to help other teams hire development engineers.
I'm not sure how to go about this. If I switch they'll most likely ask me about why my title is staff engineer and not manager.
What is the best course of action here:
Do I get them to switch my title, which is proving to be difficult or do I find a different opportunity?
Total yoe 10 years
Yoe with direct reports: 3 years
12
3531
Sort by:
3
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
They expect everyone that I hire should be self directed and that I shouldn't need anytime managing them. I'm not sure if that's a fair expectation. Because every project that they work on I have to ensure that they are delivering the right work product. I'm not sure if their expectations are correct or I'm missing something here.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422
14 directs is too many, anyway. You probably won’t have time to be a good manager. In a perfect world: Hire two EMs, give each 7 of your current directs, then get a Sr. EM title. More practically, start looking at other places.