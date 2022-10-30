My current company has given my 14 direct reports but title of staff engineer. I'm not sure how to move forward.

I have a current title of staff engineer but have 14 direct reports. They're not changing my title to manager. I'm also interviewing to help other teams hire development engineers.





I'm not sure how to go about this. If I switch they'll most likely ask me about why my title is staff engineer and not manager.





What is the best course of action here:

Do I get them to switch my title, which is proving to be difficult or do I find a different opportunity?





Total yoe 10 years

Yoe with direct reports: 3 years



