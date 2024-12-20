[OpenAI] Profit Participation Units -How to Value?

Currently in the interview loop for OpenAI and (thinking optimistically) trying to understand how to view the potential value of their PPUs. For example, of the recruiter quoted you PPUs with an estimated value of 2.5M, I understand that is based off the sale price in there most recent tender but curious how these would work if you held them? For example:





1) can OAI even go public one day? If so, at that point would PPUs just convert to equity?





2) Or doe PPUs function almost exactly like what's written on the box i.e. they give you a right to x% of the companies earnings only





3) Or is the long game plan really just to hold until you hit your risk tolerance threshold and sell in the next tender offer?







